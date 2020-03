TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that snapped a utility pole in half and took down power lines in Tyngsboro.

Emergency crews responding to a crash found a car that struck a utility pole with significant damage to the front end.

Power lines were knocked down as a result of the crash.

No word yet on the cause.

