NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A car spun out on I-290 in Northboro and three people were arrested following a police chase Monday afternoon.

A State Police helicopter began tracking a stolen white Lexus in Ashland earlier Monday afternoon, prompting troopers on the ground to follow the car. Troopers pursued the Lexus into central Massachusetts, from Route 9, to I-95, to I-70, and then onto I-290, where they deployed stop sticks — tire deflation devices — across the highway.

The Lexus then crashed and spun out. Two of the suspects in the car were taken to the hospital and all three were taken into police custody.

Several drivers in the area ended up with flat tires from debris at the crash scene.

“I just saw a lot of cruisers and helicopters in the sky, all that type of stuff, and there’s just a lot of traffic. Everyone’s just trying to move over to the right to get past it, and I hit something in the road,” said Scott Sundin, a driver whose tires were damaged.

Crews are in the process of cleaning up the roadway, but the Lexus has since been towed away.

