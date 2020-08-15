Car strikes barrier, catches flames outside Callahan Tunnel in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is being charged with texting and driving under the influence after she crashed her vehicle outside the Callahan Tunnel in East Boston on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a crash on Paris and Porter streets just after 2 a.m. found a vehicle that hit a barrier before the tunnel which then caught flames, police said.

The flames were extinguished and the driver was cited.

A second car nearby was also involved in the crash but no one was inside of that vehicle, according to police.

