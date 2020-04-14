CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car struck and injured an Eversource employee who was working in the street to restore power in Carver early Tuesday morning, police said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene in the area of 112 Main St. around midnight learned that a 2007 Nissan Murano traveling northbound failed to slow down, crossed over the center line and struck the employee, according to Carver police.

Efforts to warn the worker and the driver before the collision were reportedly unsuccessful.

Carver EMS transported the Eversource employee to South Shore Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Denise Medico, of Carver, stopped her vehicle and showed concern for the welfare of the injured worker, police said.

She was issued a citation.

The southbound lane of the road had been closed at the time of the crash but the northbound lane remained open to traffic.

