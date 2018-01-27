Car-surfing cat in OR catching attention

GRESHAM, OR (WHDH) — A car-surfing cat in Oregon is catching attention.

Someone called local police when they noticed Pixie the cat on the hood of her owner’s vehicle driving around a Taco Bell parking lot.

The cat’s owner, Jesse Dorsett, says Pixie and his two other cats have been riding in the car since they were kittens and they love climbing out onto the hood of the car.

Dorsett says the cats all wear protective gear while riding on the hood of the car including a harness, leash and reflective safety vests.

He also says he only allows his cats to car-surf in parking lots or driveways, never on busy roads, while driving at a speed of 5-mph.

