DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was swept away by the tide in Duxbury Sunday morning.

Police Tweeted a photo showing the car in deep water. The driver did not appear to obey the “no parking” signs shown in the picture.

Officials had to wait until the tide went out to remove the car.

We are aware of the vehicle in the water at the west end of the bridge, it will be removed when tide goes out. pic.twitter.com/eV6tmO6Nji — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) April 16, 2023

