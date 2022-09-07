NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winchendon man previously charged with tampering with women’s cars in Worcester County was sentenced for similar crimes in western Mass.

Alexander Yee, who is already serving a jail term after his arrest in Milford back in May, pleaded guilty to several charges in Northampton last week, a year after he allegedly tried to disable cars belonging to women in Hampshire County.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, Yee, 38, was arrested in November 2021, after a passerby alerted staff at a Southampton grocery store that they saw a man putting a substance into the gas tank of a vehicle. He was later connected with several other similar incidents in the region.

Yee was later released on bail before he was arrested again “on similar charges in another part of the state” several months later.

In May 2022, Yee was accused of targeting young women and intentionally disabling their cars by flattening their tires and putting water or juice in their gas tanks in Milford and Bellingham.

According to authorities, he would sometimes wait up to three hours for the women to come to their cars so he could offer them help or lure them into his car, police said. Yee went on to plead not guilty after being caught, but reportedly confessed to said crimes over the phone. He was held on $200,000 bail.

While details on Yee’s current jail term were not mentioned, the Northwestern DA’s office announced he had pled guilty to four charges of Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle in the western Mass. cases.

Both the Assistant Northwestern District Attorney and Yee’s attorney recommended he be sentenced to three years’ probation in connection with the felony charges, in addition to having to wear a GPS tracking device. They also recommended Yee stay away from the affected victims and undergo a mental health evaluation, with jail time as a possibility if any of the conditions were violated.

“This disturbing behavior went on despite Yee knowing that all eyes were on him,” said ADA Erin Aiello. “The resolution of this case gives Yee the opportunity to address whatever issues compelled him to engage in this conduct. If he squanders that opportunity, the Commonwealth will likely seek his incarceration to protect the public.”

