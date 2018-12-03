Car theft suspect accused of hitting landscaper in Milton to be arraigned

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect accused of stealing a car and slamming into multiple vehicles before hitting a landscaper Saturday morning in Milton is set to face a judge.

Neighbors described a chaotic scene when Milton police say that man was eluding police in a stolen vehicle who had driven away from the scene of another crash.

Police say that man sideswiped another car before hitting a landscaper who was working in the area.

“It was terrifying,” said one neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified. “[The victim] was clearly breathing but his eyes were closed and he wasn’t responding to anything I was saying and his nose started bleeding within a few seconds of me arriving there.”

That neighbor called 9-1-1.

Down the street, police say the suspect lost control and rammed into another car parked in a driveway. He then bailed out and tried to run away, but officers caught him.

Police say the suspect is a 32-year-old homeless man, and sources told 7News the tan sedan he was driving was stolen in Brockton.

The landscaper who was struck has several injuries to his head and legs but is expected to recover, police say.

The suspect is facing several charges including operating under the influence and driving a stolen vehicle. He is expected in court Monday.

