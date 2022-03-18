WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A utility pole snapped at its base and several others were damaged after a car crashed into them in Walpole Friday evening

Fire crews responded to the scene on East Street between Bird and Short Streets and SKY7 HD flew over the scene where that car was loaded onto a tow truck.

Utility crews were also there assessing the damage. There is no word on when it will be fixed.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)