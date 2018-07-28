Car torn in half leaving 2 dead and 1 injured in Cotuit crash

Cotuit Police are investigating the cause of a car crash that tore a car in half, leaving two dead and one with life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning.

Cotuit firefighters responding to the area of 4782 Falmouth Road around 12:14 a.m. found two passengers ejected from their burning vehicle and one trapped inside a large SUV.

The driver of the SUV was freed using the “Jaws of Life” and transported by ambulance to South Shore hospital where they later died.

The second vehicle was torn in half by the collision and caught fire. One of the occupants was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and later transferred to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

