BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews towed a car off the Commuter Rail tracks in Allston early Monday morning.

The car became stuck on the tracks under the Cambridge Street overpass before 3:45 a.m.

Police have not said how the car ended up on the tracks.

This incident happened on the same section of tracks where a car crashed on June 28.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials said speed was likely a factor in that case.

