STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was hit by a train at the intersection of Canton Street and Porter Street in Stoughton Thursday night.

Stoughton police say the crash happened around 9:31 p.m. and no one was injured.

Stoughton police assisted with traffic, with it being redirected via Rose Street and School Street.

Transit police are investigating the situation.

