Car veers off roadway, catches fire in woods in Carver

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was pulled from a vehicle that caught fire in the woods after veering off a roadway in Carver.

Police responding to the area of 3 Main St. Saturday morning say a vehicle was on fire upon arrival and the 21-year-old operator, whose name has not been released, was still inside.

The responding officer pulled the driver from the vehicle just before it was fully engulfed in flames, according to police.

An investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and stopped in the woods, where it caught fire, according to police.

The operator was taken to South Shore Hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was involved in the crash.

The driver was issued a citation and is expected to appear in court on several motor vehicle-related charges.

