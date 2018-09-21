PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The owner of a Rhode Island car wash has been charged with allowing illegal dog ear cropping surgery at his business.

WJAR-TV reports that 32-year-old Daniel Guerriero was released on $20,000 personal recognizance after appearing in court Thursday to face charges of felony unauthorized practice of veterinary medicine, misdemeanor unnecessary animal cruelty, and misdemeanor conspiracy.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say the Johnston man allowed what’s known as ear cropping to be performed on dogs illegally inside his North Providence car wash.

Guerriero refused to answer a reporter’s questions outside of court.

Investigators say there are two co-defendants involved. They are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

