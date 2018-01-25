Car wash worker dragged 40 feet, pinned under minivan in Wareham

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials say crews were forced to use The Jaws of Life Thursday after a car wash worker was dragged and left pinned under a vehicle in Wareham.

Crews responded around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck at the Soft Touch Car Wash at 3083 Cranberry Highway and found a man lodged under a minivan.

7’s Steve Cooper says the employee was dragged about 40 feet by the van and left trapped as it left the car wash bay.

The minivan driver told investigators that he thought he went over a speed bump. A passing police officer pulled into the lot and realized someone was stuck under the vehicle.

The man was taken to Tobey Hospital with serious injuries after crews were able to free him. He was then taken to a Boston hospital via medical helicopter.

Authorities identified the injured worker as a 69-year-old Middleboro resident. The van’s driver was identified as a 66-year-old Naples, Florida, resident.

No charges have been filed. The names of those involved have not been released.

The incident appears to be an accident, according to police. The car wash will remain closed as the Wareham Police Department and OSHA investigate.

