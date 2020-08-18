Carbon dioxide leak causes underground explosion at Ashland business

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A carbon dioxide leak caused an underground explosion in the pipes of a fire protection equipment supplier in Ashland Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to Kidde-Fenwal Controls on Main Street discovered that the explosion occurred in an underground service line to a production warehouse from a carbon dioxide storage tank, according to the Ashland Fire Department.

Hazmat teams and the facility’s gas contractor conducted venting operations to safely drain the tank after it was unable to shut down.

The incident has been controlled and the scene has since cleared.

Residents nearby were temporarily evacuated from their homes but were allowed back around 10:30 p.m.

The facility is investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)