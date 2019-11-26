Carbon monoxide incident prompts evacuation of Medway business

MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - A carbon monoxide incident prompted the evacuation of a medical supply business in Medway on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to MicroGroup around 9:45 a.m. ordered everyone out of the building after finding carbon monoxide alarms that were going off, according to the Medway Fire Department.

About 60 people who were working near the sounding alarms have since been evaluated. One person was taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.

Workers will be allowed back into the building after its properly ventilated.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

