CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - High levels of carbon monoxide forced people out of a residential building in Cambridge Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Massachusetts Avenue to ventilate the building and take air samples.

Some residents said the alarm was quiet and it took her a while to realize what was going on.

“Until we hear a bunch of people just walking through the hallway we’re like, ‘OK.’ Like she said, ‘I’ve never heard this many just walking the hallway,” she said. “So, I opened the door and I saw a firefighter and then he saw me and he was like, ‘Why are you in there?’ And we were like, ‘We are just having dinner.’ And then he said, ‘Did you not hear the fire alarm? you have to leave, you have to go.”

The people who live there were evaluated by EMS. No injuries were reported.

All carbon monoxide readings are now zero and residents have been able to go back inside.

