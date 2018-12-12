Carbon monoxide leak prompts 2nd evacuation of Mashpee elementary school

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school in Mashpee was evacuated for the second day in a row on Wednesday due to a carbon monoxide leak, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Quashnet Elementary School about 7:30 a.m. found elevated levels of the gas in the building, according to Mashpee Fire Chief Thomas Rullo.

Buses that were transporting students to the school were immediately turned around.

Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after officials found elevated levels of gas in the school, authorities said.

Rullo believes a faulty boiler is to blame for the gas leaks.

HVAC experts are working to fix the problem.

There were no reported injuries.

