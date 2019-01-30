LYMAN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning caused the deaths of a man and a woman in a home.

State police were requested to respond to the home in Lyman on Tuesday for a welfare check. They found the man and woman dead, along with several cats and dogs.

State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi said the cause of the suspected carbon monoxide release is still under investigation. Autopsies were scheduled for Thursday.

Parisi stressed the importance of having working carbon monoxide alarms in homes.

