AMHERST, MA (WHDH) - Cardi B is coming to the University of Massachusetts’ Amherst campus for a free concert after the school won the Tinder U Swipe Off contest.

UMass Amherst had the most “right swipes” on Tinder compared to 63 other schools in the competition. A right swipe on the popular dating app indicates that someone likes the person being shown based on their Tinder profile.

All tickets for the concert have been claimed and attendees must show their UMass Amherst identification card and active Tinder profile to get in.

The concert is being held the Mullins Center Wednesday.

