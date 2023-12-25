BOSTON (WHDH) - Cardinal Sean O’Malley called for peace around the world as parishioners celebrated Christmas during a Midnight Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

O’Malley’s message echoed that of Pope Francis, who also called for peace as wars rage in Ukraine and Gaza.

“We celebrate Christmas when we make it a feast of love, of friendship, of reconciliation, and of peace,” said O’Malley, who attended a meal at the Pine Street Inn earlier in the day.

He added, “In a world where there is still no room at the inn, we must commit ourselves to be compassionate in our response to the poor, the sick, the refugees, the prisoners, the stranger, the homeless, those who are of a different color, speak a different language, those who embrace another ideology.”

Christmas Masses will be held at the cathedral throughout the day Monday.

