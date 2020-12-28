Cardinal O’Malley receives COVID-19 vaccine, urges others to get vaccinated

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley received the first of the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Christmas Eve at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton.

O’Malley, 76, is slated to receive a second dose in late January and said he hopes to demonstrate that the vaccine is safe and encourage people to be vaccinated when possible.

In a statement, he said, “I am grateful to have been in line for the vaccine and encourage all people to be vaccinated as the opportunity is presented, as an important action of care and concern for our loved ones, our communities and our nation. With the help of God and the excellent medical care provided at St. Elizabeth’s and many other hospitals, we will make our way through and beyond the pandemic.”

