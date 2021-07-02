Cardinal Séan O’Malley on Friday visited the site of the beachfront condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, officials said.

O’Malley reportedly met with rescue workers and prayed with family members. He also visited a floral memorial honoring the victims of the collapse.

The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell substantially Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe, officials said.

Authorities also announced the recovery of two more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter. That raised the confirmed death toll to 20 people.

