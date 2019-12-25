Cardinal O’Malley, volunteers serve Christmas meals to those in need in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cardinal Sean O’Malley and dozens of volunteers served up Christmas lunch to hundreds of area residents who would have otherwise gone hungry on Wednesday.

During a prayer service at the St. Francis House homeless shelter, O’Malley stressed that Christmas is a holiday that offers people the opportunity to start fresh and look ahead to bettering themselves in the coming year.

Many of the volunteers said the best gift was showing people that they’re not alone.

“People are super grateful and it puts a smile on someone’s face,” said volunteer Anna Spier. “People who live on the street can feel invisible so it’s about giving them some dignity and serving them for a change.”

