BOSTON (WHDH) - After more than 20 years at the helm of the Boston Archdiocese, Cardinal Seán O’Malley is retiring as archbishop.

The move was not unexpected: O’Malley turned 80 years old in June, the mandatory retirement age for cardinals set by the Catholic Church.

Many are already reflecting on O’Malley’s legacy as archbishop, with some referring to it as a very “healing” time.

“It’s a mixed reaction, in one sense,” said Matthew Schmalz, a professor in the College of the Holy Cross’ department of religious studies. “I think many Bostonians are very grateful for the healing that he brought to the diocese. And so, it’ll be sad to lose him. On the other hand, this’ll bring in someone new.”

O’Malley took over the diocese in the aftermath of the clergy abuse scandal that led to the resignation of his predecessor, Cardinal Bernard Law. He is considered a close personal friend of Pope Francis and was, at one time, considered a contender to become pope himself.

The diocese confirmed Monday that Pope Francis’ selection to replace O’Malley is the current bishop of Providence, Richard Henning, who has been in his current role for just over a year.

“It is a much larger diocese and certainly Boston’s a more complex place so I will trust in God and figure it out and I’ll do the same up there which is find good people who will help me and join in that mission,” Henning said.

O’Malley introduced Henning as Archbishop-elect on Monday after the two concelebrated mass at the diocese’s pastoral center.

“On behalf of the entire Archdiocese of Boston, including our priests, religious, deacons, and laity we welcome Archbishop-elect Richard Henning,” O’Malley said in a statement. “We extend our deep gratitude to the Holy Father for this appointment demonstrating his ongoing pastoral care for the people of the Archdiocese. I look forward to our people and the wider community getting to know our new Archbishop-elect in the days, weeks, months and years ahead. He ministers with the heart of a pastor with a sincere commitment to serving Christ and the Church.”

It is expected that O’Malley will still hold a very impactful role behind the scenes, especially through the transition phase.

Governor Maura Healey congratulated O’Malley on his two decades of leadership, saying she admires his “deep faith” and his “empathy and compassion for all”.

“He will be remembered for his lifesaving support for families experiencing homelessness, his advocacy for more affordable housing, his support for victims of human trafficking and his global leadership in the fight against climate change,” Healey said in a statement. “I was humbled and privileged to seek and receive his advice many times during my time as Attorney General and Governor. We wish Cardinal O’Malley the very best in his new chapter and know that he will continue to be a guide and an inspiration for us all. I congratulate Bishop Henning on his appointment and look forward to working with him.”

Henning will be installed as Archbishop of Boston on Thursday, October 31 at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

