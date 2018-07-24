Cardinal warns church amid sex abuse scandal

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts leader of the Roman Catholic Church says he’s “deeply troubled” by allegations of sexual abuse by another cardinal.

Boston Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley said Tuesday that alleged actions by Cardinal Theodore McCarrick “are morally unacceptable.”

Accusations against the 88-year-old McCarrick include a case involving an 11-year-old boy and decades-old sexual misdeeds with adults.

O’Malley says the allegations highlight a “major gap” in the church’s policies on sexual conduct and sexual abuse.

McCarrick has been removed from public ministry since June 20, pending a full investigation into an allegation that he fondled a teenager over 40 years ago in New York City. A man, who was 11 at the time of the first alleged instance of abuse, says a sexually abusive relationship continued for two more decades. McCarrick has denied the initial allegation.

