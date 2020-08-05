Cardiologist: No cure for Eduardo Rodriguez’s post-coronavirus heart ailment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodriguez will be sidelined for the rest of the season with a heart ailment, which the team believes is linked to his recent battle with COVID-19.

Dr. Mazen Roumia, of St. Vincent Medical Group, says Rodriguez’s heart issue is manageable but not curable.

“Cardiac involvement with COVID-19 is quite common,” Roumia said. “We’re seeing up to 20 percent of patients with moderate-to-severe cases of COVID infections having some cardiac involvement such as heart attacks and blood clots in the heart.”

Rodriguez, 27, was diagnosed last week with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart.

