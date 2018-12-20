Cards of support pour in for Weymouth girl battling lymphoma

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Weymouth High School girls’ ice hockey team is busy prepping for their Christmas Eve contest against Hingham, but their hearts are in Boston with 12-year-old hockey player Carly Silva.

“When the news came out, it was pretty devastating,” said Weymouth Head Coach Dan McGlone.

Earlier this month, Silva was diagnosed with lymphoma.

“She’s very overwhelmed with everything that’s happening, very upset that she has to stay in the hospital for Christmas but she’s going to get through it,” said Riley Silva.

Carly’s older sisters, Riley and Mackenzie, play for the Weymouth High School varsity team.

The team has been honoring Carly with an emblem on their helmet and green tape on their sticks.

Then there’s “Cards for Carly.”

Carly’s Christmas wish was cards of support to feel a little closer to her community while she’s been laid up at Children’s Hospital.

“When Carly got all of her mail, she was just so happy about it. It was a lot of reading but she was happy to see all the support,” Mackenzie said.

The girls know no matter what the final score is against Hingham, they’re playing with a larger cause in mind.

“As a team, we always tell ’em, when you come through that door, you’re one. And these girls have stepped up and they have become one,” McGlone said.

Cards can be sent to Carly at:

Carly Silva

6 North, Room 630

Boston Children’s Hospital

300 Longwood Avenue

Boston, MA 02115

A GoFundMe page was set up to help offset medical costs.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)