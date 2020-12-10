WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - A caregiver in Rhode Island is turning to the community to help one of her patients feel the holiday spirit.

Melanie Benson has been taking care of Brydie Baker, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, for the last year and a half.

Baker hasn’t been able to have many visitors due to the pandemic, so Benson is hoping people will send her holiday cards with dogs on them to raise her spirits.

So far, Baker has received cards from all over the country and even some from overseas.

“The outpouring of love is just overwhelming and makes Brydie and her husband very, very happy,” Benson said.

Cards can be sent to Baker at P.O. Box 7125 Warwick, Rhode Island 02887.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)