Caregiver convicted in beating death of 4-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Wiscasset woman accused of fatally beating a 4-year-old girl in her care was convicted Tuesday in a case that led to changes in Maine’s child welfare system.

Calling the abuse “outrageous, shocking and brutal,” Superior Court Justice William Stokes announced that he found 44-year-old Shawna Gatto to be guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of Kendall Chick in her home in December 2017.

Gatto asked for the case to be heard by the judge, not a jury, because of the emotionally charged evidence and testimony. She faces 25 years to life in prison when she is sentenced at a later date.

Witnesses testified the youngster’s body was covered with bruises and one of her eyes was swollen shut when responders discovered her lifeless body in December 2017. An autopsy showed Kendall had more than a dozen injuries consistent with severe child abuse.

Kendall was placed in the home of Gatto and her fiance, Stephen Hood, who was Kendall’s grandfather, while the youngster’s mother battled addiction.

Testimony indicated a Maine Department of Health and Human Services caseworker visited the home just once over the three years the girl lived with the couple.

The high-profile deaths of Kendall and another girl, 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in Stockton Springs, led to a series of health department changes after a legislative watchdog said “poor job performance and inadequate supervision appear to have been factors” in both cases.

Gatto’s attorneys suggested some of the injuries could have been inflicted by Hood.

Witness testified Hood sometimes became frustrated while caring for Kendall, who was his granddaughter, and two other children. Hood testified that he spanked Kendall once but felt so bad about it that he never disciplined her that way again

