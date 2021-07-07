(WHDH) — A woman is facing charges after an infant she was caring for ingested a prescription drug that is commonly used to treat opioid addiction, authorities said.

Autumn Ross, 32, of Graham, North Carolina, was arrested early Wednesday morning on charges including negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives responding to Moses Cone Hospital to investigate a case of child neglect learned that Ross aware that the 8-month-old child had ingested her prescribed suboxone but did not call 911 in an effort to avoid interaction with law enforcement, the sheriff’s office added.

Ross was arrested at the hospital and booked into the Alamance County Detention Center. Her bond was set at $100,000.

There was no immediate word on the infant’s condition.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)