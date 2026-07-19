Amanda Williams has been working with Visiting Angels for three years and is now being recognized for being one of the best at her job.

“It was a huge honor, it was nice to be recognized,” Williams said. “I do it because I love what I do. It’s not like going to work, it’s like going to see my family and spending the day with them.”

Williams was nominated in December and was named a finalist. She’s been working with Alan Murphy, who she sees six days a week.

“I go to all his medical appointments with him and help him with his meds and everyday things,” she said.

Murphy has seen an improvement in his speech and walking since working with her.

“It couldn’t be a better choice,” he said. “It really, really has turned out to be a labor of love.”

Williams says she’s working on finalizing Murphy’s bucket list, including stops at New England Patriots training camp, Castle Island, and Salisbury Beach.

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