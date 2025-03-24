CRANSTON, RI (WHDH) — A caretaker is facing criminal charges after a woman living with autism who was reported missing was found in a parked vehicle in Cranston, Rhode Island on Sunday, officials said.

Linda DaLomba was found in a parked vehicle at the intersection of Pond and Station streets. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be evaluated.

Her caretaker is now being charged with abuse, neglect, and exploiting an adult with a disability.

