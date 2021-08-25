(WHDH) — A caretaker is facing a murder charge in the death of a young disabled woman who passed away after being left in a scorching-hot car for nearly five hours, authorities said.

Officers investigating the death of a cerebral palsy patient at Wake Forest Baptist Baptist High Point Hospital in North Carolina on Aug. 10 learned that the 21-year-old victim had been suffering from a temperature of over 110 degrees, according to the High Point Police Department.

Police later learned that Briea D. Askew, 29, of Greensboro, had allegedly left the victim unattended in a vehicle without air conditioning as heat and humidity reached excessive levels.

Askew was arrested Monday and booked on a charge of second-degree murder. She is being held on $200,000 bond.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox