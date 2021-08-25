(WHDH) — A caretaker is facing a murder charge in the death of a young disabled woman who passed away after being left in a scorching-hot car for nearly five hours, authorities said.

Officers investigating the death of a cerebral palsy patient at Wake Forest Baptist Baptist High Point Hospital in North Carolina on Aug. 10 learned that the 21-year-old victim had been suffering from a temperature of over 110 degrees, according to the High Point Police Department.

Police later learned that Briea D. Askew, 29, of Greensboro, had allegedly left the victim unattended in a vehicle without air conditioning as heat and humidity reached excessive levels.

Askew was arrested Monday and booked on a charge of second-degree murder. She is being held on $200,000 bond.

An investigation remains ongoing.

