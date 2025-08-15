RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after Rutland police say she took advantage of an elderly woman who had hired her as a caretaker.

Maria Martin, 38, formerly of Fall River, was arrested last week and charged with larceny from a building, vandalizing property, and permitting abuse on an elder/disabled person.

According to Rutland police, Martin fraudently moved in with the elderly Rutland resident “under the guise of being a ‘caretaker'”. The resident left for extended care at a medical facility after an undisclosed period of time.

“When the resident returned home from the medical facility, she found that her locks had been changed, and that Martin and her boyfriend had been squatting in her home,” Rutland police said in a statement. “Additionally, she came home to find that her home was in squalor, littered with drug paraphernalia, that several of her possessions had been stolen, and that parts of her house were destroyed.”

Officers said they also found evidence “suggesting that Martin had been operating an illicit erotic massage service out of the residence.”

Martin is currently being held on $5,000 bail.

