AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several train cars carrying cargo in Ayer went off the tracks on Thursday, leaving multiple, large containers on their side.

Emergency crews could be seen surveying the damage around noontime after multiple freight train cars derailed, while several others were left leaning off the tracks.

A SKY7 camera spotted at least five cargo cars completely off the rails, with some of the large, blue containers they were carrying landing close to a nearby road.

Authorities have not yet said whether there were any injuries.

