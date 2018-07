WORCESTER (WHDH) – A trail derailed in Worcester Saturday morning. The cargo train was too tall to fit under a bridge, authorities said.

The crash caused the rails to break, derailing 15 cars.

The engineer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Inspectors say the bridge is safe despite its slight damage.

