FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A cargo train derailed Monday evening in Fall River, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel on the tracks.

The Fall River Police Department said crews responded to an area near North Main and Clark streets around 7:30 p.m. after a freight train carrying hazardous cago slammed into a fallen tree and jumped the tracks, according to a release issued by the department.

The train was said to be traveling at a low speed at the time of the collision and managed to stay upright with the cargo intact. However, the fuel tank was punctured and about 18,000 gallons of diesel began leaking into the surrounding areas.

An environmental clean-up company has been contacted and will be responding to the scene. No injuries have been reported.

It is unclear how long it will take the scene to clear.

