Caribou, known for snow, climbs to 96 degrees

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — It’s time to put away the parkas and snow shovels and bring out the lemonade in northern Maine.

The temperature in Caribou, which is known for its cold weather and snow, climbed to 96 degrees on Friday, tying the all-time high temperature, said Corey Bogel of the National Weather Service.

Normally, the temperature peaks out at 73 this time of the year, he said.

Caribou has hit 96 two other times, in 1944 and 1977, Bogel said. Official records go back to 1939 for Caribou, he said.

