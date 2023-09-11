MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused in connection with a carjacking in Nashua, New Hampshire was arrested Monday after police said he crashed an allegedly stolen van outside the Manchester Police Department.

Nashua police said they first responded to a reported carjacking on Temple Street after a suspect “reportedly pointed a gun at the occupant in the vehicle, then took the vehicle and left the area.”

Around 1:40 p.m., the Manchester Police Department said its officers spotted the van and activated their lights and sirens to stop it. The driver instead fled, according to police, running through red lights and hitting two other vehicles.

Police said the van lost control after hitting a car at the intersection of Maple Street and Valley Street, hitting a series of granite barriers outside the Manchester Police Department and coming to a stop in the department’s visitor parking lot.

Manchester police said officers soon intercepted the driver — identified as Barton Tibando, 53, of Nashua — after he got out of the van and ran into the parking lot.

“They gave commands for him to stop but the suspect did not comply, and an officer deployed his taser,” police said in a statement.

“My logical assumption is that he probably wasn’t familiar with the area very well and probably didn’t know that he had crashed in front of the police department and then he was apprehended right at the main door to the police department,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg separately said. “So, a little bit of irony.”

Police said Tibando was taken into custody on several charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.

Despite the crashes involving two other cars, officials said no one was hurt during the police chase in Manchester.

