NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected carjacker has fled a car chase on foot, and police were unable to find the person.

Just after 2 a.m., Pawtucket Police said they had ended a pursuit of a Dodge Charger with Colorado plates heading toward Massachusetts on Route 95. According to Massachusetts State Police, the charger was reportedly taken in an unarmed carjacking in Providence, R.I.

Around that same time, a state trooper saw the Charger on Route 95 North near exit 26. The trooper attempted to stop the driver but they kept going, eventually crossing the median onto 95 South and heading toward Norwood. The driver then crashed into a tree in the area of Providence Highway and was the lone occupant of the car.

The driver, wearing a gray hoodie, fled on foot toward a plaza at 570 Providence Hwy. Both Norwood and State Police patrols and K9s set up a perimeter and searched for the suspect, but came up empty. They called off the search by 4:20 a.m.

An investigation by local police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island is ongoing.

