BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken into custody after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in Boston following a reported carjacking late Thursday night.

A trooper attempting to stop a vehicle on Interstate 93 southbound at South Bay following a reported carjacking just after 11 p.m. initiated a pursuit after the car failed to stop, according to state police.

The suspect vehicle exited at Neponset Street, continued onto Morrissey Boulevard, and then onto Freeport Street, state police said.

The pursuit was terminated and the vehicle crashed a short time later, state police said.

One person, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody following a foot pursuit.

