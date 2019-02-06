Carjacking suspects arrested in Norton after chase, rollover crash

Two carjacking suspects were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a wild chase that ended in a rollover crash in Norton, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported carjacking on North Main Street in Brockton about 11:45 a.m. located the suspect vehicle on Route 24, according to state police. The 65-year-old victim said he was punched in the face and his vehicle was stolen by two male suspects.

Troopers pursued the vehicle southbound on Route 24 to Route 495, where the suspects took Exit 9 onto Bay Street in Taunton and continued into Norton, where they lost control and rolled over on Bay Street, according to police.

Both suspects, whose names have not been released, were captured after a brief foot chase.

No additional information was immediately available.

