Carl Yastrzemski’s grandson makes Fenway debut with legendary grandfather by his side

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the first time since 1983, the name Yastrzemski will be heard over the loudspeaker at Fenway Park.

With an unmistakable last name and the blood of a Boston sports icon, Michael Yastrzemski, grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, is preparing to make his Fenway debut with the San Fransico Giants Saturday.

The two spent time together on the field Tuesday afternoon, the 80-year-old legend showing his 29-year-old rookie grandson the ropes.

Back in May, when the younger “Yaz” made his major league debut, his mother, Anne-Marie said that Mike’s grandfather played a major role in his love for the great American pastime.

Now, it is all coming full circle as Mike prepares to play under his grandfather’s number eight which hangs inside the historic park.

“You always hold a special place in your heart for your grandfather’s. To have him be able to be here is just awesome,” Mike Yastrzemski said. “I was a big fan of the Red Sox growing up and being able to come here and play is just a little cherry on top.”

Just like the legendary “Yaz,” the Andover native mans the left field and will have the opportunity to start in the very same spot his grandfather patrolled for 23 seasons.

“He always kept telling me that he would make it someday and it’s finally come true for him,” Carl Yastrzemski said. “He worked hard and never complained.”

Monumental game at Fenway tonight. The grandson of Red Sox legend, Yaz, is making his Fenway debut… as a @SFGiants. Some 200 family & friends from Andover are here to cheer him on. #RedSox #7News pic.twitter.com/sEyvr6roXZ — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) September 17, 2019

