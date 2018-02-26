BOSTON (WHDH) - A hero who emerged from the Boston Marathon bombing is set to run that very race this year.

Carlos Arredondo helped victims immediately after the bombing.

He was photographed helping Jeff Bauman, who lost both his legs in the blast, as he was rushed to the hospital.

This will be Arredondo’s first marathon.

He will be running for the Arredondo Family Foundation.

