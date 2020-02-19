Caroline Kennedy steps back from role at Harvard Kennedy School

BOSTON (WHDH) - Author, attorney, and diplomat Caroline Kennedy has resigned from her role at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

Kennedy, 62, has served on the Senior Advisory Committee for the program for several years, taking on an honorary position after being appointed ambassador to Japan in 2013.

Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf released a statement reading in part:

“Her commitment to the IOP’s crucial mission of inspiring students to pursue politics and public service has made a tremendous positive difference to the hundreds of Harvard College students who participate in the IOP each year and to the members of the IOP staff.”

Kenneth Duberstein also resigned from his position on the committee to which Elmendorf wrote, “Ken Duberstein has served the Institute of Politics with exceptional dedication for many years. We greatly appreciate his absolute commitment to encouraging students to enter public life and for his tireless efforts to strengthen the IOP to support and inspire those students.”

