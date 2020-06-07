Cars, buses, motorcycles show support for the class of 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - Motorists showed their support for graduating seniors over the weekend in Boston.

Dozens of cars, buses and motorcycles made their way through several communities to congratulate members of the class of 2020.

The caravan graduation began in Mattapan and kicked off with speeches from local leaders, including Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.

Many of these students, of course, missing their actual graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

