Cars damaged by brush fire in Everett, Commuter Rail delayed

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A small brush fire spread to two cars in Everett and caused delays on the Commuter Rail Wednesday.

The Rockport line is running about 20 minutes behind ahead of the evening commute after a fire broke out along the side of 2nd Avenue.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The brush fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)