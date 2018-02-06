Cars detach on Acela train headed to Boston

BALTIMORE, Md. (WHDH) — Two cars on an Acela train separated Tuesday as the train made its way north to Boston.

The train had departed Washington, D.C. and was headed to Boston’s South Station. Officials said the train cars separated between Baltimore and Wilmington, Delaware.

Fifty-two passengers were on board the two cars but no one was hurt. Passengers were transferred to another train so they could continue to travel north.

